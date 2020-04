The kit is based on the Nike 2020 template

Liverpool’s 2020-21 home kit have been revealed. Continuing the recent theme of relatively dark home shirts, the Nike Liverpool 2020-21 home shirt has the same colour as the Portugal 2018 World Cup shirt.

Nike combine the red base colour with white and teal for the Nike Liverpool 20-21 home jersey. The kit is based on the Nike 2020 template, introduced for the 2020 national team kits.

source footyheadlines.com