Liz Hurley has a “pact” with Time! (photos)

She turned 54 at the start of summer but remains one of the most beautiful women on the planet. We are, of course, referring to none other than British actress Liz Hurley.
Time, it seems, has entered into quite a generous pact with her, as the star gets sexier as the years pass over her.
Hurley is an avid user of social media, regularly keeping her 1.3 million Instagram followers up to date by posting photos flaunting her flawless figure and daily life.
The world-renowned actress, who captured the imagination of millions of men and shot to stardom when she wore a revealing black dress at the premiere of the film “Four Weddings and a Funeral”, alongside her then-boyfriend Hugh Grant, has a son Damian and often posts pictures with him on her Instagram.
In her latest post, Liz uploaded a photo in a pool where she is topless!
LA morning wake up 😘 (PS I only go in the sun before 9am and after 6pm- otherwise, it’s under a large umbrella)
Kashmir Blue Bikini 😘😘😘 #elizabethhurleybeach #specialoffer #thisweekonly
Yes, I should be learning my lines- but I’m in the pool 😉 #runaways #morganlefey @marvelsrunaways #LA
