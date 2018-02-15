Liz Hurley reveals her 15-year-old son takes her sexy photos! (photos)

Elizabeth Hurley has revealed her teenage son doubles as her personal photographer – and takes her sexy bikini shots.

Damian, 15, is responsible for some of the raunchy snaps she posts on her Instagram page, which has 823,000 followers.

Liz, 52, said: “He definitely takes some, but I do have other friends that I can torture for some too.”

Speaking at the Dinosaurs In The Wild theme park preview at The 02 in London on Tuesday, which she attended with Damian, Liz added: “I’ve been in the business for a really long time so my body is something I have to take care of and think about all the time. I use as much cream as possible on it.”

Damian’s dad is multi-millionaire US tycoon Steve Bing, who ­originally denied paternity when Liz became pregnant — until a DNA test proved otherwise.

Damian often accompanies Liz to showbiz parties and is a fledgling actor himself, with a role in Liz’s 2015 cable TV series The Royals.

