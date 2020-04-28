LNA has shot down 60 Turkish UAVs in a month, Egyptian media reports

A Libyan military source told the Egyptian newspaper Youm that it was UAN type drones provided by Turkey

According to the egypttoday.com news portal, the Libyan National Army (LNA) has shot down a total of 60 Turkish drones over the past month, UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) of the Bayraktar TB2 type.

A Libyan military source told the Egyptian newspaper Youm that it was UAN provided by Turkey to the armed groups of the Government of National Unity (GNA) in order to prevent the progress of the LNA forces under General Haftar to Tripoli.

also read

We will cut off the hand of Erdogan, LNA commander Haftar threatens (video)