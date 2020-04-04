Locked-down Brits plan to learn a language, master DIY or write a novel during isolation

A third of adults plan to work out at home every single day, while one quarter intend to learn a new language

Locked-down Brits will become…”super human” and self-improve during isolation – with plans to learn a language or instrument, master DIY, paint a picture or write a novel.

A poll of 2,000 adults found six in 10 are planning -or have already started- to improve themselves while house-bound.

Among the intentions are taking an online university course, mastering painting, and learning new CAD or online design packages.

Other things on the to-do list include yoga, tidying the garden, researching the family tree, studying history – or teaching themselves a skill such as knitting.

And 32 per cent of those who normally “can’t cook, won’t cook” plan to use the time to boost their skills in the kitchen.

While 12 per cent will be learning a new musical instrument, one in 10 are mastering coding programs such as Scratch or Python, and seven per cent even want to work out how to run their own small business.

