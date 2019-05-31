Lockheed: We could easily sell Turkey’s F-35s to other customers

CEO: We’ll be fine if Ankara buys a Russian air-defense system instead of our jets

Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson downplayed the impact of a potential U.S. ban on Turkey’s purchases of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, saying other countries are already angling for Ankara’s jets.

Speaking Wednesday at Berstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference in New York, Hewson sought to soothe investors worried about losing the anticipated sale of 100 F-35s.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that the Pentagon may stop training Turkish military pilots unless Ankara abandons its plans to buy Russian S-400 missile interceptors.

Read more HERE