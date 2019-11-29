London Bridge: Watch the moment the police shoots man holding knife (videos-photos) (Upd.2)

The suspect is reportedly dead – Reports for many injured people

UPDATE:

UPDATE: There are reports by the Metropolitan police for many injured people.

Armed police allegedly shot a man holding a knife on London Bridge today as crowds were seen running away from the scene.

People in the capital could be heard shouting ‘they’ve actually got guns out’ as footage from the scene showed a person slumped on the ground.

Witnesses said there appeared to be a fight on the southern side of the bridge with several men attacking another man shortly after 2pm this afternoon.

One video showed what appeared to be police pulling equipment out of a vehicle nearby. Those in the video could be heard saying: ‘They’ve actually got guns out.’

The London Ambulance Service said it had crews at the scene. A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: ‘We are currently dealing with an incident at London Bridge.’

BBC correspondent John McManus told BBC News that he had heard several gun shots on London Bridge.

‘Just a few minutes ago I was walking across London Bridge on the south bank to the north bank of the bridge,’ he said.

‘There appeared to be a fight going on the other side of the bridge, with several men attacking one man.’

‘Police then quickly arrived, including armed police, and then a number of shots were fired at this man.

‘Police have now cleared the bridge, everybody has been told to move back and now on the northern side of the bridge, but there are more shots going on.

‘I can’t see what’s happening now because we’ve been moved out of the way but there are shots going on, and you probably hear the police sounds as well.

‘Everybody has cleared the area, the entire bridge has been moved, and right on the northern part of the bridge, right up until quite near the Bank of England, is being cleared.’

