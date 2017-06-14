London inferno: Video shows efforts to save man from inside the building (VIDEO)

A tragedy in live broadcast, watched by the already wounded Britain, but also the whole world. In the last few hours a 24-storey building in London has been burning and the whole world witnesses people burning and people struggling to stay alive.

The photos and videos look like they come straight out of a horror movie.

A video has just been released that shows all the horror of the Londoners in the last few hours. It shows the building burning and a man unable to get out. Outside desperate people are talking to him, telling him to hold on and to tell them in which floor he was on. Then the video shows scenes from inside the building and specifically from stairs and from the ground floor where the fire trucks are located.