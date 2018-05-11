London Mayor wants to ban junk food advertising on public transport

Junk food advertising could be banned across the entire Transport for London (TfL) network, City Hall has announced.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, says he wants to tackle the “ticking time bomb” of child obesity in the capital.

If the proposal is approved, adverts for “unhealthy food and drink” will be banned on the London Underground, Overground, buses and bus shelters.

The scheme is backed by child health experts but the Advertising Association said it would have “little impact”.

The junk food advertising ban forms part of Mr Khan’s London Food Strategy, which has been published for consultation.

TfL’s director of TfL’s transport strategy Lilli Matson said it had a “large advertising estate with a diverse audience”, and is supporting the mayor’s attempts to make London healthier.

A spokesman for the mayor’s office said if the ban comes in “everyone will be affected, whether it’s the biggest fast food chain or the most niche”, and their products will be assessed against the nutrient profiling model developed by the Food Standards Agency.

Companies could, he added, choose to swap their adverts for burgers or fizzy drinks for “healthier products within their range, such as salads or bottled water”.

