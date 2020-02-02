London police shoot man dead after “terror-related” stabbings (video)

Police said it did not believe there were other suspects
“At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related,” the Met said shortly after 3 p.m. local time (10 a.m. ET).
The London Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene shortly before 2 p.m.
“We are working closely with the other emergency services and are treating a number of patients at the scene,” a spokesperson for the service stated.
Videos shared on social media showed a number of ambulance and police cars at the scene.