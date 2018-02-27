London’s Royal Opera House is evacuated after bomb scare (Upd.)

Feb, 27 2018

The area around the Opera was closed for security reasons

London’s Royal Opera House and surrounding area in Covent Garden are being evacuated over a bomb scare.

Social media of the incident were posted, showing empty streets and crowds pushed back behind police cordons. Sniffer dogs were called to examine the scene.

The Metropolitan Police has since stated that the incident is over. The Royal Opera House confirmed that the “situation is now resolved.”

Source: RT

