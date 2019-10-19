Lonely Planet’s top 10 best places to visit in 2020 (photos)

North Macedonia is in 3rd spot

Bhutan, the landlocked Himalayan nation, was named Lonely Planet’s list of best places to travel in 2020.

It was followed by England, while North Macedonia occupied 3rd spot, followed by Aruba and Swaziland.

Meanwhile, Salzburg in Austria has been ranked the best city to visit next year.

Lonely Planet also ranked the 10 regions and the top 10 best value destinations.

The 2020 list was compiled by Lonely Planet’s community of writers, bloggers and publishing partners.

Here is the full list.

Top 10 countries