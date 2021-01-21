Longest goal in football history? (insane video)

Newport goalkeeper Tom King scored an outrageous wind-assisted goal kick which lobs rival against Cheltenham!

Tom King scored the longest goal in football history from his own goal area against Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night in a League Two match.

King launched the ball forward from his own six-yard box and – thanks to a huge gust of wind and a wicked bounce – saw it nestle in his opposite number Joshua Griffith’s net.

The freak moment came after just 12 minutes and put the Welsh side ahead at Whaddon Road. Cheltenham eventually equalized through Matty Blair deep into first-half stoppage time and the game finished 1-1.

source Ball&All YouTube channel