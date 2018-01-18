Longest underwater cave found in Mexico (photos-video)

A group of divers has found a connection between two underwater caverns in eastern Mexico to reveal what is believed to be the biggest flooded cave on the planet, a discovery that could help shed new light on the ancient Maya civilization.



The Gran Acuifero Maya (GAM), a project dedicated to the study and preservation of the subterranean waters of the Yucatan peninsula, said the 347-kilometre (216-mile) cave was identified after months of exploring a maze of underwater channels.



Near the beach resort of Tulum, the group found that the cave system known as Sac Actun, once measured at 263 kilometres is connected to the 83-kilometre Dos Ojos system, GAM said in a statement.

GAM director and underwater archeologist Guillermo de Anda said the “amazing” find would help researchers to understand the development of the rich culture of the region, which was dominated by the Maya civilization before the Spanish conquest.



“It allows us to appreciate much more clearly how the rituals, the pilgrimage sites and ultimately the great pre-Hispanic settlements that we know emerged,” he told Reuters.

