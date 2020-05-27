“Looks better tbh”: Grimes & Elon Musk slightly change baby’s name to comply with state law

Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk and singer Grimes have tweaked their baby’s famed name after California officials noted it didn’t comply with state health codes.

In a series of Instagram comments on Sunday, Grimes revealed to her followers that the couple had slightly changed their son’s name from “X Æ A-12” to “X Æ A-Xii”.

“Roman numerals,” she explained. “Looks better tbh … one dash is allowed.”

After the duo announced the name on Twitter following the baby boy’s birth on May 4, the state of California indicated that the unusual name isn’t permissible.

“A name like ‘X Æ A-12’ would not be allowed,” Matt Conens, of the Office of Public Affairs of the California Department of Public Health, wrote in an email to USA TODAY. “Vital records must be completed with the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language and appropriate punctuation such as hyphens, apostrophes, periods, and commas.”

It’s unclear if the adjusted name meets state law; USA TODAY has reached out to the couple’s representatives for details.

