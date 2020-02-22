Lord of the Rings Petrounias wins gold at Gymnastics World Cup in Melbourne (video)

He is on course to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Lefteris Petrounias won gold in the Melbourne World Gymnastics Cup with 15.066 points and made the first step for the Olympics.

His win puts him on course to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Petrounias was overwhelmed with emotion and cried during the playing of the Greek national anthem on the winners’ podium.

The President of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos congratulated the multi-medal winning athlete for his success.

It is the 12th year in a row that Petrounias wins a gold medal in the rings discipline.