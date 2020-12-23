Lorry drivers scuffle with police as tension mounts over Dover backlog

The military & NHS teams are to use quick turnaround tests on the hauliers, who come from all around Europe & are desperate to get home

Scuffles broke out in Dover as lorry drivers stranded at the Kent port clashed with police.

Around 5,000 lorries have been stuck after France stopped them crossing the Channel due to the new variant of coronavirus in the UK.

They have been lined up on the M20 motorway and at Manston airfield after the French government took action on Sunday night.

A group of drivers began booing and whistling police just after 8am, before a small number started pushing officers in an apparent attempt to break through their lines.

One man was later arrested for blocking the highway in Dover, said Kent Police.

UK and French governments have reached a deal to reopen the border from today – but lorry drivers must test negative for COVID before they can travel.

See Also:

Oldest gynecological treatment on record performed in ancient Egypt 4.000 years ago

Erdogan “openly interferes” in Bulgarian politics, pundits say

The military and NHS teams are to use quick turnaround tests on the hauliers, who come from all around Europe and are desperate to get home.

The Department for Transport said testing started on Wednesday morning, but a group of drivers in Dover told Sky News on they had so far not seen any taking place.

Read more: yahoo