LOT Polish Airlines incorporates 2 new flights to Chania for 2020

They will operate every Saturday from June 6 until September 26

LOT Polish Airlines, the flag carrier of Poland, introduces new flights to Chania from Warsaw in its 2020 summer itinerary.

The new flights will be operated by Boeing 737-800 every Saturday from June 6 until September 26, 2020, as follows:

LO607 WAW1255 – 1655CHQ 738 6

LO608 CHQ1800 – 2000WAW 738 6

source tornosnews.com