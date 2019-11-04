Louis C.K., back on Tour, looks to accelerate his comeback

Louis C.K. is back on the road. Starting Saturday night in Richmond, Virginia, the onetime comedy king, who’s been in comeback mode for more than a year, is taking further steps to re-establish his career after admitting to sexual misconduct in 2017.

On Sunday, he sent a message to fans and others on his email list, letting them know about his plans to tour and to bring back his website. (The first sentence in the missive asks those who don’t want to be on the list anymore to “scroll now all the way to the bottom of this email and click the unsubscribe option down there.”)

On Friday, his website’s home page read: “Hey. Hello. I am on the road doing professional stand-up comedy. Which consists of sharing jokes, stories, observations, lies, non-lies, and being generally ridiculous for the benefit of a laughing audience.”

His site directs visitors to his list of tour dates currently through January — which include performances in North Carolina, Illinois, Iowa and Michigan as well as in Israel, Italy and Slovakia. “Click on the links to buy tickets so you can be there,” he said. “Or don’t.”

But those looking for a casual night of comedy might want to read the fine print before attending. The tickets come with a host of stipulations: Not only will the performances be phone-free experiences (Yondr cases will be provided and required, an increasingly common practice in comedy and theater), but attendees will not be allowed to take notes, even on paper.

