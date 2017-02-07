Loukianos Kilaidonis dies at 74 (photos-videos)

Related

One of Greece’s most beloved musicians, Loukianos Kilaidonis has died at the age 74. SYRIZA MP and wife of the singer, Anna Vagena, informed the public of his death through a Facebook post. “Loukianos has left us today, February 7, 2017, in the morning”, she wrote. She thanked hospital staff and everyone for their support, while saying his funeral would take place among close family. The singer, who passed away at a private clinic after being admitted for heart problems, was famous popular hits like “Leme Ne-We Say Yes”, “Eimai enas ftochos kai monos cowboy-I am a poor and lonely cowboy”, “To Party-The Party”. The hospital released an official statement on his death saying he had passed away after brief hospitalisation due to advanced heart failure stage. Born in Athens in 143, Kilaidonis studied architecture at the National Metsoveio Polytechnic. He started his singing career in early 70s when he wrote music a theatrical play, with great singers like Manolis Mistias and Vicky Moscholiou performed songs from his album. He is associated with one of the largest parties held in Greece in 1983, when over 100,000 people showed up at an open concert in Vouliagmeni beach. The press at the time dubbed it the “Greek Woodstock”.

