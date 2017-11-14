Love magazine remebers sexy Irina Shayk video (videos)

Irina Shayk has recreated Demi Moore’s sexy pottery scene in Ghost for the Love Advent Calendar

The sultry Russian filmed the hot clip for last year’s Love Magazine’s advent calendar – and bosses are using the sexy video to tease fans about what in store for 2017.

The video was filmed last year as part of Love Magazine’s annual advent rundown of sexy videos in the days leading up to Christmas.

It has been reposted to promote the 2017 calendar which launches next month.

The clip shows the supermodel getting messy with a dollop of wet clay as she attempts to make a bowl.

She ends up with clay splattered across her boobs and inner thighs in footage which mirrors the famous pottery wheel scene from classic movie Ghost.

source: thesun.co.uk