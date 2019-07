Low-cost Norwegian launches its first-ever New York to Athens nonstop route

Nonstop service from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Athens International Airport

Norwegian Airlines inaugurated on Tuesday their first-ever route to Athens, Greece, from the U.S. ANA reports.

The new summer seasonal, nonstop service from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Athens International Airport starts July 2, 2019, and ends on October 26, 2019, operating four times a week.

Fares begin as low as $219.90 in Economy and $669.90 in Premium, one-way, taxes included.

Source: tornosnews