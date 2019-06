Dallas Mavericks’ Slovenian star Luca Doncic wrapped up his obligations with the Mavs and is enjoying his holidays in Santorini.

The NBA star who is one of the favourites to win the Rookie of the Year title in the NBA was in Madrid where he watched his former club, Real Madrid’s match against Manresa in the Spanish playoffs. He uploaded a photo from his stay on the Greek island to his social media accounts.

