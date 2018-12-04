Luca Modric wins 2018 Ballon d’Or

Ronaldo, who joined Juventus from Real Madrid in the summer, came second

Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric won the 2018 Ballon d’Or, becoming the first player other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to claim the award in more than a decade.

Modric, 33, won his third successive Champions League in May before helping Croatia to a first World Cup final.

Former Brazil and AC Milan forward Kaka, in 2007, was the last player other than Messi or Ronaldo to win it.

Barcelona forward Messi finished fifth, with Atletico Madrid frontman Antoine Griezmann and PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe – both of whom won the World Cup with France – third and fourth respectively.

source: bbc

Et le vainqueur du #ballondor 2018 est… Luka Modric ! 👏 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/OhgLykPRpc — la chaine L’Équipe (@lachainelequipe) December 3, 2018