Lufthansa announces new Frankfurt – Heraklion flight for 2019

Lufthansa announced the launch of a new direct flight linking Heraklio with Frankfurt, Athens News Agency reports.

The new flight will commence on April 13, 2019, and will use an Airbus A319 every Saturday.

The flight is scheduled to depart from Heraklion at 17:00 and arrive in Frankfurt at 19:15.

The flight Frankfurt – Heraklion will take place on the same day at 12:10 from Frankfurt and will arrive in Heraklion at 16:15.

Tickets are already available for reservation either through partner travel agencies or via Lufthansa’s website, lufthansa.com. From next April/May, the German market leader will also launch flights from Munich and Frankfurt to smaller destinations in Spain, Italy, and Turkey along with Croatia, Montenegro and the French Atlantic coast.