Lufthansa to suspend all flights to and from China, report says

The German airline Lufthansa has announced that it is suspending all its flights to and from China’s airports due to the Chinese coronavirus outbreak, according to media outlet BILD.

Earlier a suspicious incident had been identified on the flight of the company operating the Frankfurt-Nanjing flight.

The federal government is planning an operation for the return of 90 Germans in the area of ​​Wuhan, where the deadly virus broke out, according to Der Spiegel magazine.

According to the magazine, the operation was already decided last Monday during a meeting of the foreign ministry’s crisis management team and was due to take place today, with the support of the armed forces. Among the obstacles, the Germans have encountered is the attitude of the Chinese government, which disagrees with the prospect of evacuating foreigners from the city of Wuhan, as it believes that the Chinese will feel abandoned.

According to German government circles, the US was planning to also evacuate its citizens from the Chinese city.