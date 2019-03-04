Luke Perry, “Beverly Hills 90210” star, dead at 52

The 52-year-old actor had suffered a stroke on the same day that the Fox Network announced the start of a new season of “Beverly Hills, 90210”

Luke Perry, has died aged 52. The 52-year-old actor had suffered a stroke on the same day that the Fox Network announced the start of a new season of “Beverly Hills, 90210”.

According to information, Perry had not signed up for the new television project as he starred in “Riverdale”.

Born in Mansfield, Ohio, Luke Perry moved to Los Angeles to follow his dream of acting. His television career began at the age of 16.

He had his major breakthrough, however, as Dylan McKay in”Beverly Hills, 90210″ series, a series that was especially popular in Greece as well.