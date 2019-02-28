Luke Perry stroke reports: 90210 Star’s condition unknown

Luke Perry, who gained fame on Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke, TMZ is reporting.

His condition is not yet clear. TMZ reported, though, that the stroke was a “massive” one and says that Perry suffered it on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He is currently in the hospital, according to TMZ.

The star is 52-years-old. He is currently starring on the show, Riverdale. He is probably best know for playing the character Dylan McKay on 90210. Fans reacted on Twitter:

Just heard that Luke Perry had a massive stroke. This makes me sad. 😥😥 — Shelley (@shellshel) February 28, 2019

