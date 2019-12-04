Luna Star: Fidel’s secret hot-weapon against the capitalist West? (videos-photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom

Going rogue…

Related Stories

Luna Star comes from…Cuba! Yap. Fidel’s country!

The country also famous for its cigars, amazing cocktails and -of course- its steaming hot women!

Now Luna is quite serious about her sexiness. You see, she is a porn star.

She started her career in 2013 and stormed the industry!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Today I will be at @evilangelvideo both till 1pm , come said hi !!

A post shared by Luna (@luna5star) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Today I met these amazing people at @jardin_lasvegas ???? they got the best products out here for sure

A post shared by Luna (@luna5star) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

One of my favorite shoot for @hollyrandall

A post shared by Luna (@luna5star) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Baby I miss you when you are not around and can’t stand you when u misbehave ☺?? picture by @greyminx

A post shared by Luna (@luna5star) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Two shapes of personalities #gemini !! Picture credit by @greyminx

A post shared by Luna (@luna5star) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

??

A post shared by Luna (@luna5star) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

He put baby oil all over me and that make me looks amazing ??? @tthroughnickseyes

A post shared by Luna (@luna5star) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I woke up today super late ! So Good morning to you all lol ?? ? by @mileslong4real

A post shared by Luna (@luna5star) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Stretch, that is what I’m about to do right now ????? this hair thooooo ? ?? @hair_by_jay1

A post shared by Luna (@luna5star) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????

A post shared by Luna (@luna5star) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I looks so different with black hair !! He said I look evil !! ?

A post shared by Luna (@luna5star) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

But lest talk about this bra ??? So amazing ????? Hair by @hair_by_jay1 and amazing picture by @mileslong4real

A post shared by Luna (@luna5star) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

? @drmiami #drmiami #beautyispower

A post shared by Luna (@luna5star) on

Tags With: