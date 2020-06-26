Luna Star is Fidel’s secret hot-weapon against the capitalist West (videos-photos)

Luna Star comes from…Cuba! Yap. Fidel’s country!

The country also famous for its cigars, amazing cocktails and -of course- its steaming hot women!

Now Luna is quite serious about her sexiness. You see, she is a porn star.

She started her career in 2013 and stormed the industry!

View this post on Instagram One of my favorite shoot for @hollyrandall A post shared by Luna (@luna5star) on Jan 17, 2019 at 10:00pm PST

See Also:

Tanzanian man becomes millionaire after discovering biggest tanzanite gems on record

View this post on Instagram Two shapes of personalities #gemini !! Picture credit by @greyminx A post shared by Luna (@luna5star) on Jan 12, 2019 at 11:26am PST

View this post on Instagram ?? A post shared by Luna (@luna5star) on Nov 17, 2018 at 4:42pm PST

See Also:

“Enjoy your stay & stay safe” – The information campaign of the General Secretariat for Civil Protection

View this post on Instagram ???? A post shared by Luna (@luna5star) on Aug 6, 2018 at 11:57pm PDT