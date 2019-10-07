Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Larry Junstrom dies aged 70

Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Larry Junstrom has died at the age of 70.

After a brief spell in the iconic Seventies band, Junstrom went on to join 38 Special in 1977.

He was the band’s long-standing bassist, until his retirement in 2014 following a hand injury.

Announcing Junstrom’s death on their Facebook page, 38 Special wrote: ‘The Big Man on the Big Bass has left us. He rocked arenas all over the world and succeeded in living his dream.

(Mourned: Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Larry Junstrom has died aged 70; he is pictured in 2012, left, with bandmate Don Barnes)

‘He was truly one of a kind, a congenial traveling companion and a great friend to all with a humorous slant on life that always kept our spirits high – a kind man with a big heart for everyone who crossed his path. There will never be another like him.

‘We are sending our devoted love, strength and comfort to his wife Thania and Larry’s family. We will miss our friend and partner. Larry L.J. Junstrom, 1949 – 2019.’

Read more HERE