Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that “producers in Macedonia will embrace” the trademark logo of Greek products from the Macedonia region in northern Greece, presented by the president of the Greek Exporters Association (SEVE) Giorgos Konstantopoulos on Thursday, on the sidelines of the Thessaloniki Summit 2019.



The central logo of the brand will be “Macedonia the GReat”, with the design featuring a capital “M” over the phrase “Macedonia the GReat”, while a number of variations depending on the product category will be used, such as: “Great Land”, “Great Food”, “Great Wine”. The colour scheme chosen is the classic Greek white and blue.

Mitsotakis added that “I had committed to managing the negative repercussions of the Prespes Agreement by supporting the professionals of northern Greece, so that we could establish a unified collective identity making products of Macedonia stand out from now on.”



He noted that the new logo, which will “refer to Greece’s glorious past and pave the way for a brighter future,” will be immediately submitted to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for registration so that it may be “added to Macedonian products and services across the world.”