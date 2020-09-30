Macron criticises Turkey’s “warlike” rhetoric on Nagorno-Karabakh

“I have noted Turkey’s political declarations (in favour of Azerbaijan), which I think are inconsiderate and dangerous”

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday Turkey’s “warlike” rhetoric was encouraging Azerbaijan to reconquer Nagorno-Karabakh and that was unacceptable, though he added that he had no proof at this stage of direct Turkish involvement.

Fierce fighting broke out on Sunday between Armenian and Azeri forces over Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians. Turkey is an ally of Azerbaijian, with which it shares ethnic and cultural ties.

“I have noted Turkey’s political declarations (in favour of Azerbaijan), which I think are inconsiderate and dangerous,” Macron told a news conference in Latvia.

“France remains extremely concerned by the warlike messages Turkey had in the last hours, which essentially remove any of Azerbaijian’s inhibitions in reconquering Nagorno-Karabakh. And that we won’t accept,” Macron added.

Read more: Reuters