Macron: Greta Thunberg’s “radical” climate change stance risks “depressing” an entire generation of teenagers

Emmanuel Macron and his government have warned teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg’s “radical” stance risks “depressing a generation”.

The French president and his ministers made the comments at a UN climate summit after she singled out France for not doing enough about global warming.

The Swedish 16-year old green icon tore into world leaders at the UN summit on Monday.

In an emotional speech, Greta said: “I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean.

“Yet you all come to us for hope.

“How dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.

“We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money. You are failing us.”

The same day, she and 15 other young activists filed a complaint at the UN against five countries, including France, for failing to play their part in fighting climate change.

Stung by this, Mr Macron hit back at Greta saying: “There are lots of citizen’s actions that are useful.

