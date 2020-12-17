Macron is tested positive to COVID-19

The “First Lady” of France, Brigitte Macron, as a person of close contact, remains herself in isolation

French President Emanuel Macron has been tested positive to COVID-19, according to a statement from Elize.

Specifically, the announcement notes that “the President of the Republic was diagnosed positive today in COVID-19”.

Macron underwent an RTPCR test after the onset of symptoms without specifying exactly what symptoms he had.

“According to the health regulations that apply to everyone, the President of the Republic will be isolated for 7 days. He will continue to work and carry out his duties remotely”.

The “First Lady” of France, Brigitte Macron, as a person of close contact, remains herself in isolation.

According to the information of the French network BFMTV, the head of the French state has not shown serious symptoms of the disease.

At the same time, the tracking is done to find out how Emanuel Macron was infected with the coronavirus.

In addition to Macron, French Prime Minister Jean Castex was isolated, according to the French newspaper “Le Monde”.

