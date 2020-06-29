Macron slams Turkey’s “criminal responsibility” in Libya

“Turkey does not respect any of the commitments of the Berlin Conference and imports jihadists from Syria”

French President Emmanuel Macron accused on Monday Turkey of “criminal responsibility” over its activities in Libya.

In a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at their first meeting since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the French president stated that Turkey “does not respect any of the commitments of the Berlin Conference” and imports jihadists from Syria.

Ankara has increased its military presence after foreign powers agreed earlier this year to end their meddling and respect a UN arms embargo, Macron told reporters in Berlin.

“I think this is a historic and criminal responsibility for someone who claims to be member of NATO”.

See Also:

Turkish media attack Greek President: “Agathonisi belongs to us”! (photos)