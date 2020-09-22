Macron to Turkey: First respect, then dialogue

The French President speaking at the UN General Assembly sent a strong message to Turkey and calling on it to respect international law.

“We are ready for a dialogue with Turkey, but we expect them to respect European sovereignty, international law, as well as to provide clarifications on their actions in Libya and Syria”, Emmanuel Macron said.

“The insults are ineffective. All these words, all these acts have no place in the relations between responsible states. You need responsibility. We are ready for dialogue, for the effective construction of a Pax Mediterranea, but not with intimidation and the law of the strong. We need respect for international law and co-operation”, Macron said during a teleconference address to the UN General Assembly.

“These principles are non-negotiable”, he said.

Erdogan to Macron: Do not support the Greek maximalist positions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron spoke by telephone on Tuesday night.

Developments in the Eastern Mediterranean were at the center of the conversation.