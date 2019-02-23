Madison Ivy is the proof that…sexy things come in small packages! (hot video-photos)

Born in Germany in 1989, Madison Ivy was raised in Texas and -surprisingly- she was homeschooled as a child.

Who is really Madison Ivy? Well, she’s definitely one of the more petite pornstars in the industry for one, one of the most famous ones and one of the hottest ones too.

Madison relies on yoga to keep her voluptuous figure in the right shape but she also regularly indulges in karate training sessions to further improve her fitness, so be careful people: She is hot & dangerous, apparently!

But she is a fighter for another reason also. On January 2015 she had a car accident while being a passenger and she broke her spine and all her intestines were seriously damaged. She had 8% chances of surviving.

Most of the pictures below are AFTER the accident!…

Is she a fighter or what?!…