Madison Ivy: The proof that…good things come in small packages! (video-photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: May 29, 2020

A German-made love machine, but a fighter too!

Related Stories

Born in Germany in 1989, Madison Ivy was raised in Texas and -surprisingly- she was home-schooled as a child.

Who is really Madison Ivy? Well, she’s definitely one of the more petite porn stars in the industry for one, one of the most famous ones and one of the hottest ones too.

Madison relies on yoga to keep her voluptuous figure in the right shape but she also regularly indulges in karate training sessions to further improve her fitness, so be careful people: She is hot & dangerous, apparently!

But she is a fighter for another reason also. On January 2015 she had a car accident while being a passenger and she broke her spine and all her intestines were seriously damaged. She had 8% chances of surviving.

Most of the pictures below are AFTER the accident!…

Is she a fighter or what?!…

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Number 1 rule when wearing a tape outfit… get someone to tape your butthole. #ReachAround #Problems

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Madison Ivy’s ONLY IG (@420madisonivy) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

My @brazzersofficial @ssur sweatshirt will keep the top half warm, you’re responsible for keeping my lower half 🔥🔥🔥

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Madison Ivy’s ONLY IG (@420madisonivy) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Waiting for Postmates to bring me breakfast tacos 🌮

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Madison Ivy’s ONLY IG (@420madisonivy) στις

See Also:

Monolithi Beach the safest in Europe: European Best Destinations

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

I got you something for the New Year… Cumming January 1st, 2019 . . . Written & Wardrobe By: Me Goddess💄: @makeupbyrosalinda . . . . . . . . . . . . . 📸+🎥: @brazzersofficial

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Madison Ivy’s ONLY IG (@420madisonivy) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

New stuff for @brazzersofficial cumming soon… what should I wear and who should I do next? 😈 Last shot 👉🎶🎶🎶 – by: @liquidstranger

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Madison Ivy’s ONLY IG (@420madisonivy) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Thinking about how… I’m not wearing panties and if I can land this ✈️ near your house #NoFilter

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Madison Ivy’s ONLY IG (@420madisonivy) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Teach me a lesson… I’m here to learn master 👅

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Madison Ivy’s ONLY IG (@420madisonivy) στις

See Also:

“Blatant Censorship”: Michael Moore & Jeff Gibbs’ “Planet of the Humans” removed from YouTube (Watch it Here)

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Could you get my back? 😈💦 #Nofilter

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Madison Ivy’s ONLY IG (@420madisonivy) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Looking for a Pirate to steal this Booty 👅🍑

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Madison Ivy’s ONLY IG (@420madisonivy) στις

Tags With: