Madison Ivy: The proof that…good things come in small packages! (video-photos)

Born in Germany in 1989, Madison Ivy was raised in Texas and -surprisingly- she was home-schooled as a child.
Who is really Madison Ivy? Well, she’s definitely one of the more petite porn stars in the industry for one, one of the most famous ones and one of the hottest ones too.
Madison relies on yoga to keep her voluptuous figure in the right shape but she also regularly indulges in karate training sessions to further improve her fitness, so be careful people: She is hot & dangerous, apparently!
But she is a fighter for another reason also. On January 2015 she had a car accident while being a passenger and she broke her spine and all her intestines were seriously damaged. She had 8% chances of surviving.
Most of the pictures below are AFTER the accident!…
Is she a fighter or what?!…
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Number 1 rule when wearing a tape outfit… get someone to tape your butthole. #ReachAround #Problems
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
My @brazzersofficial @ssur sweatshirt will keep the top half warm, you’re responsible for keeping my lower half 🔥🔥🔥
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Monolithi Beach the safest in Europe: European Best Destinations
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
New stuff for @brazzersofficial cumming soon… what should I wear and who should I do next? 😈 Last shot 👉🎶🎶🎶 – by: @liquidstranger
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Thinking about how… I’m not wearing panties and if I can land this ✈️ near your house #NoFilter
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
“Blatant Censorship”: Michael Moore & Jeff Gibbs’ “Planet of the Humans” removed from YouTube (Watch it Here)
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.