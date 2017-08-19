Madonna shares photo with 6 children (picture)

Madonna has delighted her fans by sharing a rare photo of her family all together as she celebrates her 59th birthday! The world-famous singer took to her Instagram page on Saturday to post an adorable snap from her gypsy-themed birthday celebrations in Italy. Posing with her six children, the star looked happy and content to have all her children together. Standing alongside her were her sons Rocco, 17, and David, 11 and her four daughters, Lourdes, 20, Mercy, 11, and twins Esther and Stella, age four. Madonna captioned the photo: “Birthday” with a series of party emojis.

source: hellomagazine.com