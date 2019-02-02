Madonna to perform at Eurovision

She will reportedly get about $1.5 million to perform two songs

It looks like Madonna will perform two songs at the Eurovision Song Contest being hosted in Tel Aviv in May, courtesy of philanthropist Sylvan Adams.

The cost will be about $1.5 million, according to Ynet.

“I can only say with much happiness that there is a green light from the philanthropist,” producer Dani Ben Naim told Army Radio on Sunday morning.

Canadian-Israeli billionaire Adams has lived in Israel since 2015 and has funded several major projects, including the Giro d’Italia Big Start bike race that took place in the Jerusalem area last year.

