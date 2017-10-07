Mafia-style execution of a doctor in Crete! (PHOTOS) (Upd.)

A cardiologist at Sitia, Crete was murdered in cold blood. A hunter witnessed what happened and said that he saw him being shot in execution style. When the assassin saw the witness he fled the scene in a white car.

The 72-year-old doctor Christodoulos Kalatzakis from Sitia was married with a Bulgarian woman and he was accepting patience in his office at Makri Gialos every Saturday.

One Bulgarian was later arrested and he confessed the murder. As it turned out he had an affair with the doctor’s wife and they planned the murder together.