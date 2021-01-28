Majestic snaps from frozen Niagara Falls (photos-video)

The sub-zero temperatures produced a magnificent spectacle, as the waters in Niagara Falls nearly froze making them resemble suspended icy stalagmites and stalactites.
The bitter cold that has hit the Midwestern United States and Canada in recent days offered an incredible photo opportunity for the Niagara Falls visitors.
The polar temperatures resulted in freezing one of the most famous tourist destinations in America and Canada.
With cell phones and cameras in hand, tourists who defied the cold began taking pictures with the British website “Daily Mail” uploading them to its website.
The really impressive photos from the frozen waterfalls are making the rounds of the internet as social media users are constantly uploading images with the background of the fairytale scene.
