Major political crisis in Great Britain – Hung parliament confirmed!

Conservatives are the largest party but with no majority!

Theresa May is facing a mounting backlash over her “catastrophic” election campaign. May opted to go for snap elections aiming to strengthen her government. The gamble, however, failed to pay off and now Great Britain is left in chaos.

The options right now are either the formation of a minority government or the strong possibility of the Labour party forming a coalition government with some of the other political parties, in case a similar Tory attempt fails.

Jeremy Corbyn called for Theresa May’s resignation, something that the Conservative leader refused to do in her statements.

Right now with 631 seats counted of a total 650, the results are:

Jeremy Corbyn has secured his position in the leadership of the Labour Party, while Theresa May will now have to face the severe critisim inside the Conservatives.