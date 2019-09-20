Majority of Turks prefer strong relationship with Russia over the US

The survey indicated that 51 percent still supported Turkey’s membership negotiations with the European Union

Sixty-three percent of Turks were not in favor of an improved relationship with the United States, while 56 percent wanted a strong alliance with Russia, according to a survey conducted in late 2018 by a Turkish polling company.

The survey indicated that 51 percent still supported Turkey’s membership negotiations with the European Union, with 47 percent saying they wanted Turkey to become like a European country in terms of life standards.

The Konda polling company on Thursday published 75 polls conducted throughout 2018 along with an interactive website allowing readers to access the demographic details of the studies.

In April 2018, 64 percent of Turks saw no threat to the country due to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s foreign policy, which was considered by many experts to be “aggressive.”

In September 2018, 58 percent thought that Turkey should continue its NATO membership.

