Malaysian man finds monkey selfies on lost phone

A Malaysian man says he found monkey selfies and videos on his missing phone a day after retrieving it in the jungle behind his house.

The content – including footage of a monkey that appears to be trying to eat the phone – has been widely shared on social media since Zackrydz Rodzi posted it on Twitter.

The student said he thought his phone had been stolen while he was sleeping.

But it remained unclear exactly how the mobile went missing.

It was also not possible to verify the circumstances in which the photos and videos ended up on his phone.

Mr Zackrydz, 20, told the BBC he realized his smartphone was gone when he woke up at around 11am on Saturday morning.

