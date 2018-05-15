Males allowed to compete in Brazil’s famous “Miss Bumbum” Pageant (RACY PHOTOS)

“According to the current regulation, the competition freely allows the participation of the transgender candidates”

Brazil has added male transgender contestants to its famous Miss Bumbum contest, but not everyone is pleased with the politically correct addition.

Officials have added two transgender contestants to the national contest that celebrates the female posterior, but some of the natural-born female contestants are very unhappy with the new rules. Indeed some of the women have agitated to have the male-born contestants disqualified, The Sun reported.

For the first time, two contestants who were born male have been allowed to compete in the contest to pick Brazil’s best female rear end. But at least one natural-born woman contestant expressed a complaint with the pageant operators.

Ellen Santana, 31, who is representing the Brazilian state of Roraima, says that the contest is to celebrate women, not men. And so, Santana has taken a public stance against trans candidates Paula Oliveira, and Giovanna Spinella.

“The competition is supposed to be 100 percent feminine, and yet we’re going to have bottoms which are men’s bottoms,” Santana said. “It doesn’t matter if they’ve had surgery, changed their names or sex on a piece of paper.”

She added that she sees nothing wrong with a separate contest for trans people, but said she feels the Miss Bumbum should be only for natural-born women.

Another natural-born female contestant, the state of Paraná’s Debora Porto, agrees that trans contestants should be banned. “I just think that the competition is for women, not for men,” Porto said.

“It’s them who should leave because they are men with a man’s body and a man’s bottom,” Porto added. “I think the whole diversity thing has gone too far.”

Oliveira is taking the criticism in stride saying, “I’m not offended by what they said, because it’s clear they want me out because I’ve got a much sexier ass.”

The first transgender Miss Bumbum contestant added that Santana and Porto are feeling “threatened” because a trans is “more beautiful than them.”

Contest officials are defending their decision to allow transgender contestants saying that they don’t have “male” contestants, but have only invited trans candidates who have fully transitioned.

“As long as these women have undergone sex reassignment surgery, and have become fully women, there is nothing that prevents them from taking part,” Miss Bumbum founder Cacau Oliver said. “The truth is that, by the law, they are 100 percent women.”

Indeed, pageant officials are so serious about their position that they have issued warnings to the women criticizing the trans candidates and reasserted that the contest will continue to “repudiate any form of prejudice.”

“According to the current regulation, the competition freely allows the participation of the transgender candidates, and the other candidates will have to accept them as equals,” organizers said.

“In this year of the World Cup, we want to showcase all the different types of women we have in Brazil,” pageant founder Cacau Oliver added.

Source: breitbart