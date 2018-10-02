Malia Obama appears in her first music video clip (video)

In addition to being the eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, Malia can now add music video star to her resume, as she recently appeared in indie rock band New Dakota’s video for “Walking on Air.”

She can first be seen rocking out during an audition, and later appears playing the harmonica. According to TMZ, the band members — Chris Haley, Scott Roberts, Alasdair MacKenzie, and Juan Carlos Fernandez del Castillo — also attend Harvard. The song is on the band’s April album, Marsh Street.

This isn’t Malia’s first foray in the entertainment industry. In 2015, the Obamas’ daughter worked as an intern in New York on Lena Dunham’s HBO series Girls. She also spent time on the Los Angeles set of Halle Berry’s CBS drama series Extant.

source: essence.com