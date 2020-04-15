Mamba Fury: Nike debuted Kobe Bryant‘s first signature shoe since his death (photo)

Nike Basketball has quietly debuted Kobe Bryant‘s first signature shoe since his sudden passing in January: the Mamba Fury. A new takedown model in the vein of past budget-friendly Bryant releases like the Mamba Instinct and Mamba Rage, the Mamba Fury offers the sleek and technical look Bryant’s Nike line is known for at a lower price point.

Arriving in “Black/Red” with a marbled yellow outsole, a simple “Black/White” and a crisp “White/Silver,” each low-top style features details like a dropped plastic Swoosh on the midfoot with textured detailing, a scale-like print on the mesh upper and Kobe’s signature Kill Bill-inspired sheath logo on tongues and heels alike. The overall shape is reminiscent of models like the Kobe 6 and Kobe 8, while a heel spoiler seemingly nods to the Kobe A.D. line. Cushioning is provided by a forefoot Zoom Air unit.

source hypebeast.com