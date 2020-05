Two women had died earlier in the day

A 37-year-old man became the 160th Covid-19 fatality in Greece, after dying at the “Sotiria” hospital on Friday.

The man was reportedly suffering from spastic quadriplegia.

Earlier in the day, two women infected with the virus died in hospitals in Athens.

The first woman, 73, died on Friday morning at NIMTS hospital, while the second woman was 57 years old and died at Evangelismos Hospital.

